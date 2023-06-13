XFL Team Axes Coach, NFL Legend Rod Woodson After One Season

Videos by OutKick

Legendary Pittsburgh Steeler and former NFL coach Rod Woodson split ways with the XFL’s Vegas Vipers. Woodson coached the Vipers to a 2-8 record in his lone season as coach.

NFL Legend Rod Woodson Has Disappointing Tenure As XFL Coach

The famed NFL cornerback, who played his way to 11 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl win in 2000 with the Baltimore Ravens, sparked excitement around the XFL team due to his notoriety in the pros. Woodson holds the record for most pick-6s in NFL history with 12.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 18: Head coach Rod Woodson and linebacker C.J. Avery #28 of the Las Vegas Vipers slap hands before their game against the Orlando Guardians at Cashman Field on March 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Woodson’s team, which featured former Steelers wideout Martavis Bryant, turned out to be a massive disappointment in the experimental league.

Before joining the Vipers as head coach, Woodson worked as a cornerbacks coach for the Raiders. Woodson previously held personnel roles with the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.

Vegas finished with the worst record in the XFL’s Northern division. Only the Orlando Guardians had a worse record (1-9) than the Vipers.

The XFL released a statement on Woodson’s departure, which the Vipers considered a “mutual” decision.

The XFL announced that the League and Vegas Vipers head coach Rod Woodson have mutually agreed to part ways. pic.twitter.com/bqn1hmscLf — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) June 12, 2023

The statement read:

We want to thank Rod for his hard work and commitment to the Vipers and the League last season. During Rod’s time with the team, the players had an incredible opportunity to learn and benefit from his experience. He left an indelible mark on all the coaches, staff, and players. We wish Rod and his family all the best in their future pursuits.” ‘After speaking with my family and members of the football operations team, we decided it was in our mutual interest for me to step away from the team,’ said Woodson. ‘I would like to thank everyone at the League and wish them continued success as they enter season two.’ The League will begin the search process immediately and provide information at the appropriate time.