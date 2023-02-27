XFL Game Features Multiple F-Bombs Caught On Live Mics

Videos by OutKick

The Orlando Guardians/San Antonio Brahmas XFL game included plenty of adult language.

The two teams squared off Sunday, but the action on the field was hardly the most impressive part of the outing.

Multiple f-bombs were caught on live mics on the ESPN broadcast. First, Guardians QB coach Shane Matthews loudly shouted “F*ck!” as he seemingly struggled to get a play call in during the second quarter.

Then, later in the fourth quarter, Guardians QB Deondre Francois told a teammate to “shut the f*ck up” whole in the huddle down 27-6.

"Act two hot, alright? Act two…shut the fuck up, y'all. Listen." 😂 pic.twitter.com/dgZiB0t7h8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 27, 2023

The XFL is off to a wild start.

While the opening weekend ratings for the XFL weren’t anything to write home about, there have been plenty of wild moments early on.

We have coaches and players out here dropping hard f-bombs, ESPN interviewed a guy without his football and Tony Romo taking random strays from the commentators.

ESPN broadcast camera showed DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu without his football pants on. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1627501081294180353)

The play on the field is definitely far from elite, but a lot of what happens outside of the action is unreal. Of course, what else did ESPN expect once so many people were mic’d up?

Football is a passionate sport. People are going to drop f-bombs. It’s simply the nature of the beast, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

The Orlando Guardians/San Antonio Brahmas XFL game featured multiple f-bombs. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1629963917144334337 and https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1629999457470119937)

It’s still very early in the third attempt to get the XFL to work, and it remains unclear whether it will or not. What is clear is that the f-bombs, pantless interviews and more or at least giving football fans something to laugh about.