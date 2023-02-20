Tony Romo Brutally Crushed During XFL Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

Tony Romo caught a savage stray during an XFL game Sunday.

The XFL returned for its third iteration this past weekend, and unfortunately for Romo, he got rocked during the broadcast of the St. Louis BattleHawks/San Antonio Brahmas game.

ESPN commentator Matt Barrie opined that there was a “Romo playing football in Texas in February” after San Antonio kicker John Parker Romo hit a field goal in the first quarter.

The comment was a clear jab at Tony Romo’s lack of postseason success during his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

These XFL announcers are savage. Tony Romo is probably relaxing somewhere, meanwhile this is happening on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/sRntmn9Eb4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 19, 2023

Tony Romo hit with one hell of a stray.

Man, Tony Romo can’t catch a break lately. There are reports circulating CBS wasn’t too happy with his commentating, and after that story went away, an XFL announcer woke up and chose violence against him.

Romo was probably at home maybe enjoying a beer or two or perhaps was hitting the golf course Sunday. He didn’t have a care in the world.

Why would he? He has plenty of money in the bank and the NFL season? Then, out of nowhere, Matt Barrie just fired an all-time brutal shot at Romo for never doing anything significant in the postseason.

Tony Romo subtly rocked during XFL broadcast. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Sometimes, life just comes at you for no good reason at all. That’s what happened here. Tony Romo was just minding his business. He wasn’t bothering anyone, but that didn’t save him from the XFL’s wrath.

The good news for Romo is he has the ultimate Trump league. He made more than $127 million playing in the actual NFL, not a minor league. After that ended, CBS threw him a bank vault to commentate. So, I think Tony Romo will bounce back from this stray just fine.

Tony Romo crushed during XFL broadcast. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

This is a reminder to always keep your head on a swivel. You never know when someone might come for your neck during a major TV broadcast.