Wyoming Sorority Alumni Booted For Backing Lawsuit To Oust Trans Member Who (Allegedly) Can’t Control An Erection

In yet another twist from the transgender era, two longtime Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members have been kicked out of the sorority for saying sororities are for biological women only.

Patsy Levang and Cheryl Tuck-Smith, who have had an affiliation with the University of Wyoming chapter of the sorority for 50-plus years were notified this month that they’ve been expelled from the group after they helped fundraise and supported a lawsuit to remove Artemis Langford, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound biological male with a foot fetish, from the sorority.

Levang, in a press release, said she was “saddened” to learn the six-member council of the sorority voted her out. “However, I will not be quiet about the truth,” Levang promised.

In its own letter, Kappa Kappa Gamma said Ms. Levang, a past national president of the sorority, and Tuck-Smith had violated “Fraternity standards” and that they regretted having to take the action of expulsion.

Sorority leadership had previously accused Levang and Tuck-Smith of using a contact list to raise money and had identified themselves to media outlets as members of the sorority, which, apparently, is a violation.

In August, the lawsuit to block the transgender student from joining the sorority, supported by Levang and Tuck-Smith, was dismissed by a federal judge who ruled “the Court will not define ‘woman’ today.”

“The delegate of a private, voluntary organization interpreted ‘woman’, otherwise undefined in the nonprofit’s bylaws, expansively; this Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the circumscribed definition Plaintiffs urge,” the ruling stated.

Now Levang and Tuck-Smith have been kicked to the curb by their sisters, a judge won’t define what a woman is and the transgender dude gets to keep living the sorority lifestyle which allegedly included getting an erection.

In the lawsuit that was dismissed, sorority members accused their new member of not being able to control his member.

“Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings,” the suit claimed. “Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap.”

The craziness didn’t stop there. The sisters also alleged Langford “repeatedly questioned the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control.”

Why did the sisters vote to admit Langford in the first place? Remember the swim teams and how they were shamed into just going along with Lia Thomas winning a national championship? The Wyoming sorority sisters say it was a similar situation for them.

“If members had not met Mr. Smith, then a ‘no’ vote was evidence that the member was a bigot,” the lawsuit continued.

Langford, who goes by “politician” and “Just a trans girl in college” on Instagram, is busy this fall as a University of Wyoming student government representative.

Oh, and posting feet photos for the freaks.