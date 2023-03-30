Women Sue University of Wyoming Sorority After It Admitted A Transgender Student

Videos by OutKick

Seven women are suing the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority after it admitted a transgender woman at the University of Wyoming.

While the move was praised by left-leaning people and outlets when it happened last fall, these seven anonymous women who are current or former Kappa Kappa Gamma members cited numerous issues.

The student in question is 21-year-old Artemis Langford. The biological male who identifies as female was admitted to the sorority after applying back in September.

A quick search shows lots of articles applauding the move, including one where Langford was quoted. That appeared in a local publication called The Branding Iron. According to the website Reduxx, Langford was also a contributor to that publication.

“I feel so glad to be in a place that I think not only shares my values, but to be in a sisterhood of awesome women that want to make history,” Langford said. “They want to break the glass ceiling, trailblazing you know, and I certainly feel that as their first trans member, at least in the chapter in Wyoming history.”

Interestingly, Reduxx reports that Langford broke sorority policy against members acting as KKG representatives to the media. Nothing came of this, though other members were reportedly not given the same ability to give their take on the matter to the press.

Laramie, WY – December 5, 2020: Welcome to Laramie – Home of the University of Wyoming along route 287.

Current, Former Kappa Kappa Gamma Members File Lawsuit

Their suit is against the sorority, its council president, Mary Pat Rooney, Kappa Kappa Gamma Building Co. and “Terry Smith.” According to Cowboy State Daily, “Terry Smith” is a pseudonym for Artemis Lanford.

It’s worth noting that the women aren’t seeking damages from Lanford, but do want to see their membership voided.

“The Fraternity Council has betrayed the central purpose and mission of Kappa Kappa Gamma by conflating the experience of being a woman with the experience of men engaging in behavior generally associated with women,” the lawsuit says.

Langford — who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 260 pounds — doesn’t currently live in the sorority house. However, they’re reportedly slated to move in next year and commonly at the house for meals and events.

The lawsuit claims that Langford is “sexually interested in women” and has “not undergone treatments to create a more feminine appearance.”

The Suit Makes Disturbing Allegations About The Transgender Student’s Behavior

The lays out several instances of alleged disturbing behavior from “Terry Smith.”

“Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings,” the suit claims. “Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap.”

It also says that Langford “repeatedly questioned the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control.”

In another incident, Langford was allegedly asked to leave a sorority slumber party. They did not comply, saying they’d leave “after you fall asleep.”

The lawsuit also claims that the typically anonymous voting process the sorority uses was abandoned for Langford’s admittance. In its place was an online poll that required users to sign in. It’s alleged that the women were told they could only vote “no” on Langford if they could give a specific reason.

“If members had not met Mr. Smith, then a ‘no’ vote was evidence that the member was a bigot.”

That’s rather conspicuous. Especially when the lawsuit adds the piece of information that bigotry is grounds for expulsion from the sorority.

The suit also claims that National alumnae supervisors pressured the sorority to admit a transgender member. Their mission? As you may have expected, it was allegedly to raise the organization’s profile.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle