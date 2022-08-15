Biological Male Attempts To Join Alabama Sorority, Runs Into Problems

Just months after the transgender drama at the University of Pennsylvania where Lia Thomas won a swimming national championship over biological females, along comes University of Alabama biological male student Grant Sikes to attempt the unthinkable.

Sikes spent last week trying to obtain a bid to join an Alabama sorority which is pretty much like winning a national championship within the sorority business.

On TikTok, where Alabama Rush Week has turned into a sporting event, Sikes was the big content winner by racking up several million views by documenting the journey to get that elusive bid.

By the weekend, it became apparent that a biological male would not get a bid into the illustrious Alabama sorority world.

“Unfortunately, this chapter is closed,” Sikes announced on Instagram. “This recruitment journey is over for me. Being dropped from my last house this morning during primary recruitment at the University of Alabama doesn’t come as a surprise considering out of the almost 20 chapters – I was dropped by every single one except 2 before day 1.”

“I’m hopeful of a future where everyone is welcomed for just being themselves – everywhere,” Sikes continued. “If you are going through a hard time today, remember that life is too short to ponder on the things lost. Choose happiness & always look for the positive things throughout life. Move on. See the good. See the bad. Hope for the best. Brave the worst.”

It was a wild Rush Week at Alabama to the point where the New York Times reported on how there are rumors swirling that there’s an undercover documentary being filmed about the famous sorority events on the campus.

There have been signed documents swearing participants will not record content at parties and cellphones have been banned by sorority rush participants.

There have even been accusations that one recruit was secretly recording content.

Throw in a biological male trying to join the ranks and you have all the ingredients for a Netflix or HBO special in the making.

“I think it’s become toxic,” one mother told the Times.

You think?

According to the school, the cost — per semester — for new Greek-life members is between $4,200 and $5,000. That includes a chapter meal plan, local chapter fees, national fees and pledging and initiation fees. If you want to live in the sorority house, it’s between $7,500 & $10,000 per semester.

As for Sikes, it’s back to the basic college life with one million TikTok followers.