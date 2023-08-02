WWE’s Vince McMahon Will Take ‘Indefinite Sick Leave’ After Being Served Federal Subpoena In July

Videos by OutKick

Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant against WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon last month, the company announced today.

According to the company’s SEC filing reports, agents raided McMahon as well as served him with a federal grand jury subpoena on July 17th. The raid was a result of an ongoing federal investigation in regards to McMahon’s alleged sexual misconduct against coworkers as well as “hush money” payments to them for millions of dollars. McMahon has previously denied any intentional wrongdoing.

The company addressed the raid in its SEC report by saying that it “has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters.”

In a statement to CNBC today, the WWE added that the subpoena is “a continuation of the investigation that commenced last summer. WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process.”

VINCE MCMAHON ON SICK LEAVE

On Wednesday the WWE also announced that McMahon is on “indefinite sick leave,” as a result of having “major spinal surgery” last week. There has been no timetable for the 77-year-old’s return.

It’s the second time that McMahon has stepped away from the company. When last year’s sexual harassment allegations were first released, Vince stepped down as the company’s CEO. However, just a few months later, McMahon returned to the company as the role of Executive Chairman. He has always held majority control ownership of the WWE. Last July, Nick Khan replaced McMahon as the CEO of the company.

One of the factors that allowed McMahon to return to the position was his agreeing to sell the company – which he eventually did with the UFC’s Endeavor Group at a value of $9.3 billion for 51% ownership.

Clearly today’s news regarding the McMahon raid and the federal subpoena show that the SEC is not standing back or going away anytime soon.