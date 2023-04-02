WWE Reportedly Sold To Endeavor Group; UFC Legend Conor McGregor Gives His Thoughts

Videos by OutKick

After months of looking for a potential buyer, the WWE is headed to Endeavor and will be part of a mega-merger with UFC under the parent company.

In a breaking CNBC report on Sunday, Endeavor is “near a deal” to buy WWE. An announcement by the companies is expected Monday, noted CNBC’s Alex Sherman.

Huge Merger Brings WWE, UFC Together

WWE CEO Nick Khan previously voiced a “strong” interest between the wrestling company and Endeavor earlier this week.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the sale will grant Endeavor a 51 % ownership stake in the WWE, with a value of $9.3 billion. Shares of WWE’s stock have seen a 33 % jump in value in 2023, noted the outlet.

The combination of two sports and combat entertainment giants entering the ring as a single entity is huge. WWE will have Vince McMahon in an executive chairman’s role. UFC President Dana White will remain in his role as UFC President.

McMahon retired from the WWE last year after facing several accusations of sexual misconduct.

Big scoop: Endeavor is finalizing a deal to buy WWE. To be announced tomorrow. https://t.co/30Z2T5UZHs — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) April 2, 2023

Conor McGregor To The WWE?

Commenting on the seismic team-up was the forever-notorious UFC fighter, Conor McGregor.

McGregor not only congratulated WWE for the sale, but he also teased his debut in the wrestling ring.

“Congrats to the UFC, now worth a cool Proper $12 billion. Wow!” McGregor tweeted. “Endeavor bout [sic] to scoop the WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!”

He then posted a picture of himself holding both UFC and WWE championship belts, which is typical Conor behavior.

Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

The WWE’s marquee WrestleMania event will wrap up its two-day run at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

