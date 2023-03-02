WWE’s Sonya Deville Facing Gun Possession Charge

updated

New Jersey police say they arrested WWE star Sonya Deville at an Atlantic City hotel last month and is now facing a gun possession charge.

According to Atlantic City Police, a valet driver at the Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa noticed a handgun in a car they had just parked. Police say that when they arrived on the scene, Deville — whose real name is Daria Berenato — was there and cooperating with hotel security.

“Berenato admitted to being the owner of the handgun and provided responding officers a permit to carry from out of state that is not valid in New Jersey. Berenato was taken into custody without incident and released on a summons pending a future court date.”

Police officially charged the wrestler with unlawful possession of a firearm.

You may have caught in the police statement that Deville had an out-of-state permit. That would be a permit to carry a gun in Florida. While she’s a New Jersey native, Deville currently lives in Florida, and there’s a reason she started carrying a firearm.

A pretty good reason

Back in 2020, an obsessed fan drove from South Carolina and broke into her home. It turns out that the culprit — Phillip A. Thomas II — planned on kidnapping the Deville. Thomas now resides inside a Florida state hospital… not by choice.

Deville was in the news earlier this year for a completely different reason. The 29-year-old — who is also the WWE’s first openly gay wrestler — proposed to her girlfriend. What was unusual was that it happened right when her girlfriend planned to do the same thing.

A belated congratulations to those lovely ladies. Hopefully, this whole situation in Atlantic City doesn’t put a damper on their impending nuptials.

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

