WWE’s Mandy Rose Reminds Fans With Latest Bikini Video That She Kicks *ss & Looks Good Doing It

Mandy Rose continues to dominate her competition inside and outside of the ring. After a successful title defense against Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion became just the third woman to hold the title for a full year.

She’s quickly closing in on the second name on that list, Shayna Baszler. Her title reign lasted 416 days. The number one name on that list is Asuka, who held the title for 522 consecutive days.

NXT Women’s Champion (Image Credit: Mandy Rose/Instagram)

The impressive run by the number one women’s wrestler in the WWE’s developmental brand hasn’t gone unnoticed. Rose, who unified the NXT UK Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s Championship this year, is the NXT’s “Female Superstar of the Year” again.

That’s right, her impressive victories aren’t just taking place in the ring. The WWE tweeted out the announcement, “title defense! @WWE_MandyRose is your NXT Female Superstar of the Year again this year!”

Much like she did after unifying the belts, Mandy was immediately at work entertaining her millions of Instagram followers. Mandy slipped on a bikini and got in on the “show you then show your sport” trend.

She included a friendly reminder for her followers, “A woman that could kick ass while looking good doing it.”

Mandy Rose Is Setting Herself Up For A Big Year

I’m sure the editors will be fact-checking this, but when it comes to Rose’s claim that she can “kick ass while looking good doing it,” there’s no need. That’s a fact.

She’s kicking ass in the ring and in the influencing game. She’s on a run that is going to be really hard to slow down.

We can expect more big things from Rose in 2023. Who knows, maybe she’ll set the record for longest NXT Women’s Championship run. Things are certainly trending in that direction.

No matter what happens in the ring her content will continue to be absolute fire.