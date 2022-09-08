WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Seen Wearing Nothing But Her Title Belts

It’s been a big week for WWE superstar Mandy Rose.

She won a big match over the weekend, that added a belt to her collection, and then she followed it up by dropping a decent flex on social media.

Rose won a big triple threat match against Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura on Sunday at NXT Worlds Collide. The win unified the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championship.

It was the 32-year-old’s eighth title defense and the first time she won the NXT UK Championship. The win also ended Satomura’s reign as the NXT UK champ after nine successful title defenses.

It’s a Celebration

On Tuesday, Rose decided to celebrate her weekend poolside by wearing nothing but her title belts. Well, she did also have a pair of sunglasses on.

She captioned the picture, “My girls have it covered tonight, while I enjoy a well deserved vacation with my Titles. See you next week at the one year anniversary show!”

Now, this is how you celebrate.

You take off your clothes if you choose to, find a place to relax, and take a well-deserved vacation.

Some compared Rose’s picture to one WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels did for Playgirl Magazine back in 1996. I personally don’t see any connection between the two pictures.

For starters, Michaels only has one belt in his picture. He’s not hanging out next to a pool either and while he is a handsome man, he’s not as attractive as Mandy Rose is.