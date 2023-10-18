WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux Covers Her Boobs In Fake Blood For A Halloween Photo Shoot

Videos by OutKick

Chelsea Green isn’t the only WWE Superstar embracing “spooky season” early this year and grabbing attention in head-to-toe red. Scarlett Bordeaux is also getting in on the action ahead of the holiday with a Halloween photo shoot of her own.

While wearing slightly more clothing than the tag team champ, Scarlett’s costume also features the color red and, like Chelsea’s costume, is anything but boring. Not that that’s anything new for the 32-year-old, if she’s going to do anything she’s going to go all in.

That’s definitely the case with her Halloween photo shoot, which she has shared throughout the week. With a knife she named “Kindness” in her hand, Scarlett has her boobs covered in fake blood to complete her look.

Professional Wrestling’s Smokeshow, as she refers to herself, didn’t stop there. A traditional holiday photo shoot is where most in the content game put an end to their Halloween efforts.

Not Scarlett, she’s been busy this year adding Paranormal Investigator to her already impressive resume. She announced last month that she had teamed up with fellow WWE Superstar Shotzi for a ghost-hunting show for the WWE called Chamber of Horrors.

“Do you believe in ghosts?,” she asked on X. “You will. For the last year, we’ve been investigating the most haunted locations, and now we can’t wait to show you some of our favorites. Get in the spirit on September 20th for our new paranormal series!”

Scarlett Bordeaux attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux Is All In On Halloween

Now that’s going all in on Halloween. Forget littering your yard with decorations and stocking up on candy. Those are things we can all do.

What we can’t all do is what Scarlett has done this year. We could try to cover our boobs in fake blood, but something tells me – in my case especially – it just wouldn’t be the same for most of us.

That’s not even mentioning her hitting the road and becoming a full-blown paranormal investigator. Who is putting in that level of effort? Not many.

Scarlett got out the bikini early this year, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she would be getting her costume out early as well. She’s a leader that isn’t just going through the motions.

Thanks to Scarlett, Halloween is off to a hot start.