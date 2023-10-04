WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Comes Off The Top Rope In A Devil Bikini Costume For ‘Spooky Season’

Videos by OutKick

Chelsea Green isn’t just a world champion wrestler and a WWE Superstar, she’s also a decent content creator and model. She put those skills outside of the ring on full display over the weekend.

The 32-year-old welcomed October and the “spooky season” that comes along with it in her own version of a devil costume. Her version features the standard devil horns paired with the not-so-standard thigh high boots, gloves, and string bikini combination.

That’s the social media version of a finishing move off the top rope. It’s also an indication of things to come for the month of October. If you’re coming out of the gate this hot it only stands to reason that there’s more to come.

It’s not all about in the ring entertainment for one half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Green has fans to entertain and calendars to sell out of, which she’s already done for her 2024 presale.

Green’s success inside the ring as a now two-time tag team champion should come as no surprise. She’s been putting in the work and didn’t let the fact that she was cut by the WWE in 2021 slow her down.

WWE women’s tag team champion Chelsea Green arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the Peacock original WWE documentary “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” on July 18, 2023 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. (Photo by WWE via Getty Images)

Chelsea Green Isn’t On OnlyFans Anymore, But She’s Still Hasn’t Lost A Step When It Comes To Content

She took as little time as possible off and went right to work. Green hit the ring with Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling while joining the money making machine known as OnlyFans during her almost two year absence from the WWE.

Out of nowhere Green shutdown her subscription based site and made a surprise appearance in January at the 2023 Royal Rumble. She appeared in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

While she didn’t last long, she was back in the WWE and a few months later she was being drafted to the Raw brand. Then in July, Green and her tag team partner Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

Talk about a comeback. Sure she lost her most recent single’s match on Raw, against Tegan Nox, but she’s still a champion and she’s still great at making content.