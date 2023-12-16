WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana

Videos by OutKick

WWE superstar Liv Morgan was arrested earlier this week for possession of marijuana after being pulled over by Florida police.

According to the police report, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was arrested after officers noticed her yellow jeep crossing over the yellow and white lines on a road. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers could smell what was believed to be marijuana coming from her jeep. After searching the car, they found and later arrested Morgan for marijuana possession and a vape pen that had some cannabis oil residue in it.

Wow, 2023 and we are still arresting people for having pot – less than 20 grams by the way according to the police report. Somebody call the cops! Oh wait.

WWE wrestler Liv Morgan was arrested for possession of marijuana in Florida. (Sumter County Police)

LIV MORGAN WAS BOOKED FOR POSSESSION AND RELEASED

Morgan was eventually booked and released after paying a $3,000 bond. Color me shocked that Florida of all places hasn’t legalized recreational marijuana use. But hey, at least Liv didn’t try to fly out of Russia with it like Brittney Griner.

It’s unclear where Liv Morgan was coming from or going to. She has been out of wrestling for the last five months after suffering an injury. however she was supposed to be medically reevaluated in the coming weeks.

Honestly, can you really blame Liv for needing to hit the pipe from time to time? I mean you would too if you had to deal with awkward interactions like this all the time.

Liv Morgan hilariously ignoring someone next to her at the New York Knicks game. (MSG Networks)

The good news for Liv? She’s a professional wrestler and can somehow incorporate this into an upcoming storyline if she wants. Maybe be the rebel that takes on a person of authority. Is the Big Boss Man still around?