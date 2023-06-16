WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Celebrates Another Title Shot In A See-Through Dress While Announcing ‘I’m HER’

Videos by OutKick

Last week WWE superstar Charlotte Flair was rolling around on a beach in Miami doing her best bikini model impersonation. At that time she hadn’t stepped foot in the ring since April’s WrestleMania and it wasn’t clear when she would be back.

There was no timetable for her return and she was living it up in a bikini while a few rumors circulated that she had been cast in a wrestling movie. All of that changed a couple days later.

Charlotte Flair poses for a photo with the Harley J. Earl trophy (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Charlotte was back in the ring crashing current WWE Women’s Champion Asuka’s title presentation. The Queen of the WWE wanted another shot at a title and showed up to challenge the current champ. The 14-time Women’s Champion was told she needed to get in line for a shot by a WWE official.

Charlotte responded by informing him that she doesn’t wait in line. She then reminded him that she made the line and ignored him as she challenged Asuka for the title. Her challenge was accepted and she’ll be doing battle once again for the title.

Charlotte followed up her long-awaited return to the ring by making some noise on Instagram. The 37-year-old, rested and ready for action, took to the social media platform in a see-through dress.

The look has some accessories to go along with it as well as an announcement. There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot else included in the look.

The announcement from Charlotte is a simple one. She says in the caption, “I’m HER. I’m the ALPHA.”

Charlotte Flair Is Back And She’s Ready To Make Some Noise

It’s hard to argue with Charlotte’s brief announcement. She is the greatest women’s champion of all-time. That’s just a fact.

The way things are shaping up it looks as if she’s going to get an opportunity to break her father’s record of 16 world titles before she calls it a career.

That would be the cherry on top of an already accomplished career in the ring. She’s not too bad at social media either.

Charlotte calls the shots there too. She snaps her fingers and entertains her more than five million followers on Instagram whenever she chooses to do so.

Her last couple of weeks of action inside and outside of the ring proves that.