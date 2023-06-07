Queen Of The WWE Charlotte Flair Goes Full Bikini Model In Miami

Videos by OutKick

Charlotte Flair hasn’t stepped into the ring since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship back in April at WrestleMania 39. “The Queen” of the WWE lost to Rhea Ripley ending her 14th reign as a champion at 92 days.

Flair’s absence has led to some speculation about her future in wrestling. The 37-year-old has battled several injuries over the last couple of years, including some boob job complications that had her out of action back in 2020.

The WWE superstar’s time off this time around might be due to a movie role, not an injury. There are several wrestling outlets reporting that Flair and fellow WWE wrestler Liv Morgan are set to appear in a wrestling movie.

According to the reports, the movie is based on the book Queen of the Ring and is set to start shooting sometime in June in Kentucky. Whether those reports are accurate, and Flair is set to start working on a movie, is yet to be seen.

What she has been up to recently, according to her Instagram activity anyway, is modeling bikinis in Miami. She’s shared two different bikini looks from Miami Beach this week.

Flair certainly appears to be in great shape and not recovering from any obvious injuries. The hashtag women’s health also seems to hint that her absence hasn’t been due to an injury.

Whether she’s preparing for a movie or not, it’s almost a given that she’ll be back in the ring at some point. During an interview earlier this year she made it clear she has more wrestling to do.

The Queen Of The WWE Has Some Unfinished Business To Attend To

Flair has her sights set on breaking her father Ric Flair’s record of 16 world titles. That’s well within her reach.

“Before I went away for eight months, I always said that I don’t really think about the number and I never really cared about surpassing the number, but here I am now as a 14-time Women’s Champion, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna pass it,'” she said.

“I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I mean, I know how I’m going to do it, but I think I definitely want to surpass the number now.”

Despite her absence, Flair remains at the top of SmackDown’s women’s division. Maybe she picks up another title or start another run at a title at SummerSlam in August.

One thing she’s not going to have to worry about when she gets back in the ring is her tan. The Miami sunshine is going to make sure of that.