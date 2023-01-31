WWE Royal Rumble Brought In All-Time Numbers

Videos by OutKick

This past weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble brought in a powerbomb of impressive figures for the wrestling company.

According to Variety, the annual pay-per-view had its highest viewership and attendance figures ever. Over $7.7 million was made at the gate at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. That is significantly up from the previous record set back at the 2017 Rumble which was $4.9 million.

Viewership was up 52% from the previous Rumble record from 2022, while merchandise sales rose 135% from last year’s record as well, according to the WWE.

An incredible way to kick off the Road to #WrestleMania 39. @WWE truly does “spectacle” like nobody else. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/d6RMxPoUEI — Triple H (@TripleH) January 31, 2023 The WWE Royal Rumble set viewership and attendance records. (Twitter)

THE ROYAL RUMBLE SAW THE RETURN OF CODY RHODES

The Royal Rumble is one of the WWE’s “Core 4” pay-per-view events. It features 30 different wrestlers competing in an over-the-top-rope battle royal, with the winner getting a Championship title match at WrestleMania. In 2018, women were added to the event with their own battle royal.

LOOK AT ALL OF SAN ANTONIO STANDING FOR THE RETURN OF CODY RHODES#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/77Tl6fccpu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 29, 2023

ROYAL RUMBLE IS ONE OF THE ORIGINAL WWE PAY-PER-VIEWS

This year’s Rumble had a number of significant moments for wrestling fans. Gunther set a record for lasting the longest in the Rumble at one hour, 11 minutes before being eliminated. Both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also set the women’s time record. Brock Lesnar returned as a Rumble contestant and raised havoc before he was thrown over the top rope and eliminated.

Meanwhile wrestling favorite Cody Rhodes, the son of Hall of Fame wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, made his return after being injured. He would end up winning the Rumble and will now get a title shot at WrestleMania in April.