Wrestling Icon The Iron Sheik Died of Cardiac Arrest

The legendary Iron Sheik passed away in June at the age of 81. His official cause of death has been released.

According to several reports, the ex-heavyweight champ suffered a cardiac arrest on the day of his passing.

The wrestling world lamented the loss of The Iron Sheik, whose personality was as great as his global appeal.

A WWE Hall of Famer, Sheik — or Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri — was best known as the infamous Middle Eastern adversary to fellow legend Hulk Hogan.

The Iron Sheik represented a caricature of the Ayatollah’s regime in Iran. His antagonistic figure in wrestling was often a stepping stone for the ultra-macho jingoism of 80s Americana.

Think what Ivan Drago was for Rocky in Rocky IV — that was the Sheik’s persona contrasted with Hogan’s ultra-American iconography.

Despite his character’s hate for the West, Sheik proudly called America his home.

He died in his sleep at his home in Fayetteville, Ga.

Sheik was always box-office viewing.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

