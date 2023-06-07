Iron Sheik Dead At 81, And Tributes Pour In On Twitter Where Wrestler Was Also A Legend

Videos by OutKick

The professional wrestling world lost one of the greats with news that WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has died. He was 81.

The former heavyweight champion’s death was announced via a statement posted to the late wrestler’s social media accounts.

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER 😢 pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” the statement says.

Sheik was born in Iran in 1942 and went on to become one of the most notorious heels in WWE history. He’s especially remembered for his rivalry with Hulk Hogan.

Years after he left the ring he became well known for radio appearances on The Howard Stern Show and The Opie & Anthony Show, as well as his hilarious and often vulgar Twitter account.

Speaking of which, the final tweet before his death was a very on-brand assessment of the Canadian wildfires.

FUCK THE WILDFIRES — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

There has not been a more perfect final tweet.

Tributes poured in to honor a man who over the years made more people humble than an ill-fitting Speedo.

WWE is saddened to learn that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known the world over as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at age 81.



WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/FGE0yKeuWA pic.twitter.com/yVLpLObxFA — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023

REMEMBERING THE IRON SHEIK



The wrestling world lost a true legend today, with the passing of Khosrow Vaziri, better known to fans across the globe as The Iron Sheik. Although I never got to know The Sheik well, I was fortunate to have been on hand for two of his most iconic… pic.twitter.com/mVMqTaeXtE — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) June 7, 2023

Sad day- RIP to one of the most memorable and iconic characters to ever step foot in a ring, The Iron Sheik pic.twitter.com/NcjvRSpV9J — Sam Roberts (@notsam) June 7, 2023

RIP to my old friend The Iron Sheik.



A true icon and someone who left a mark on wrestling that can never be erased. Another great one gone. pic.twitter.com/SfTziHjwkR — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) June 7, 2023

Will never forget when @the_ironsheik checked in at the start of the pandemic. Rest in peace, and much love to his family. RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/fgYnSqCOuc — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) June 7, 2023

RIP to the legend The Iron Sheik 🙏🙏#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NfXVaMP6xn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 7, 2023

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of the Iron Sheik. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/RXLF5TIFDt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2023

Our family is sad to hear that the Iron Sheik has passed. May his family and friends be surrounded with love at this time. Our sincere condolences for your loss. Rest in Peace Sheik. pic.twitter.com/obfSEDMJVw — Rowdy Roddy Piper (@R_Roddy_Piper) June 7, 2023

The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business.



My condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2023

Our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik. pic.twitter.com/hQqVR7p0jB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 7, 2023

The WWE, which inducted Sheik into its Hall of Fame in 2005, released a statement on his passing.

“WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”

Rest in peace, to a true legend.

