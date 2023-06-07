Iron Sheik Dead At 81, And Tributes Pour In On Twitter Where Wrestler Was Also A Legend

Videos by OutKick
The professional wrestling world lost one of the greats with news that WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has died. He was 81.
The former heavyweight champion’s death was announced via a statement posted to the late wrestler’s social media accounts.
“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” the statement says.
Sheik was born in Iran in 1942 and went on to become one of the most notorious heels in WWE history. He’s especially remembered for his rivalry with Hulk Hogan.
Years after he left the ring he became well known for radio appearances on The Howard Stern Show and The Opie & Anthony Show, as well as his hilarious and often vulgar Twitter account.
Speaking of which, the final tweet before his death was a very on-brand assessment of the Canadian wildfires.
There has not been a more perfect final tweet.
Tributes poured in to honor a man who over the years made more people humble than an ill-fitting Speedo.
The WWE, which inducted Sheik into its Hall of Fame in 2005, released a statement on his passing.
“WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.”
Rest in peace, to a true legend.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
He was a true legend. I watched many many of his matches.
Who were some of his contemporaries back in the day. I recognize Rowdy Roddy, Hulk of course..?