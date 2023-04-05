Wrestlemania 39 Draws Huge Jump In Viewership For Newly-Sold WWE

Videos by OutKick

If wrestling’s fake, explain these numbers.

Wrestlemania fans have been eager to see the viewership numbers from Saturday and Sunday’s Wrestlemania 39 events. As the data starts to pour in, it’s becoming evident that the two-day run at SoFi Stadium was a hit.

Wrestlemania 39 Is A Hit!

Airing exclusively on Peacock this year, Wrestlemania managed to earn a year-to-year 28 percent viewership jump for Saturday’s event. Sunday’s marquee face-off between defending champ Roman Reigns (“The Tribal Chief”) and Cody Rhodes was responsible for a 33 percent year-to-year increase in viewership.

The WWE is taking its victory lap: calling it the most successful Wrestlemania event ever after drawing over 500 million views.

The expanded reach was a good sign for WWE’s debut on Peacock. Wrestlemania 38 last year was available on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform in Peacock and available for pay-per-view.

While most of us are guilty of signing up for a $4.99 first-month trial which will inevitably be canceled until next year’s event, the numbers remain strong for the booming interest in the newly-sold WWE.

Despite fumbling a highly anticipated return to the WWE ring by legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the folks at Wrestlemania 39 still put on a quality event.

From Snoop Dogg’s delivery of the People’s Elbow to Bianca Belair and Asuka’s fierce matchup, Wrestlemania 39 proved to be a win for the WWE.

On Sunday, reports surfaced that UFC parent company Endeavor made a bid to buy the WWE as majority shareholder. The mega-merger became impactful for the WWE and UFC as the world’s two premier companies in combat entertainment joined forces.

Prior to selling, the WWE had reported a 33 percent jump in share value in 2023, so far.