World’s Tallest Pitcher Makes His Debut During Savannah Bananas Game

If you thought the Savannah Bananas would take a night off after attracting all sorts of buzz via the flaming bat stunt pulled during their game this past weekend, you just don’t understand the genius of what’s going on down in Georgia right now.

Another packed house was on hand last night as Bananas management called upon the world’s tallest pitcher, Dakota Stilts, to make his debut in a game held in Columbus, GA. Who won the game? Who cares when you have a guy 10-feet up in the air throwing fastballs.

THIS is how you sell tickets to a baseball game.

While Dakota Stilts now holds the world’s tallest pitcher record, 6-foot-11 Jon Rauch is still credited as being the tallest pitcher in Major League Baseball.

If you think it’s impressive for Stilts to come in & slam the door on the Savannah Party Animals’ offense, get a look at the new record holder working the crowd during a “Hey Baby” sing-along the Bananas do with the crowd.

If you think all of this is crazy, wait until you realize the Bananas’ starting pitcher is none other than Bill “Spaceman” Lee, the 75-year-old wild man who won 119 games during his MLB career.

And if that isn’t crazy enough, one of Bill Lee’s outs on the mound came when a fan caught a foul ball, which is an out at Bananas games.

It was another one of those nights when the Bananas reminded fans that sports are supposed to be fun and you’re supposed to be entertained. Mission accomplished.

