Hitter Lights His Bat On Fire, Smokes A Base Hit

Baseball is officially on fire in Savannah, Georgia where the craziest version of the sport is running hot, thanks to the brains who have developed baseball for the social media generation. During a weekend contest between the now-world famous Savannah Bananas and the Savannah Party Animals, hitter Zak Whalin unleashed a flaming bat on a content starved audience.

Whalin, who winked at the camera as he walked to home plate with his flaming bat, proceeded to rip a 1-1 pitch to centerfield for a base hit and a piece of content gold.

Petition for more bats to be on fire during games. pic.twitter.com/hlH1GtrvdM — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) April 12, 2022

Welcome to the wacky Banana World Tour, where these seasonal summer college baseball teams have taken entertainment to the next level and are packing ballparks in the process. The Savannah Bananas are so hot right now that Saturday’s game featuring the flaming bat was also the ESPN+ debut for the franchise which has two more April games scheduled.

Both are sold out.

Six of the nine games the Bananas will play in May are sold out. And if you’re looking to catch a Saturday Bananas game, good luck finding tickets. June is completely sold out.

It turns out baseball fans really like being entertained while watching baseball.

Whether it was Saturday’s flaming bat or a Bananas split in the batter’s box, this team has all sorts of tricks up its sleeves that people are desperate to see.

Get on the bandwagon. Have some fun.