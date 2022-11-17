Match-Fixing Rumor At The World Cup Involves Major Qatar Bribing Allegations

Three days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, major reports and rumors alleging the host country of Qatar bribing its opponent are making the rounds. The build-up to soccer’s biggest event being hosted in a country with a deplorable human rights record has been less than stellar.

This year’s World Cup is the definition of sports washing and these recent rumors of match-fixing only add a layer to FIFA’s corrupt event.

According to Amjad Taha, the regional director of the British Middle East Center for Studies and Research with over 430,000 followers on Twitter, Qatar has bribed opposing players. According to Taha and other insiders, Qatar bribed eight Ecuadorian players $7.4 million to lose the opening game of the tournament.

Exclusive: Qatar bribed eight Ecuadorian players $7.4 million to lose the opener(1-0 ⚽️ 2nd half). Five Qatari and #Ecadour insiders confirmed this.We hope it's false. We hope sharing this will affect the outcome.The world should oppose FIFA corruption.@MailSport #WorldCup2022 — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) November 17, 2022

Phrasing is important here as Taha writes ‘Qatar bribed’ as opposed to ‘Qatar attempted to bribe’ the Ecuadorians. Taha also claims that the bribe involves Qatar winning the match 1-0 with the lone goal coming in the second half.

At the time of this writing, no other journalist or media member has confirmed Taha’s exclusive report.

Front Office Sports, however, has reported FIFA is aware and concerned about match-fixing as it expects over $100 billion in bets to come in throughout the tournament.