Qatar World Cup Organizers Threatened To Break Danish TV Crew’s Cameras, Committee Apologizes For Incident

A live Danish news segment from Qatar, the site of the 2022 World Cup, prompted serious questioning after a reporter was cut off and threatened by security in Doha.

Qatari security members cut off TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt during a live segment on Tuesday. The Danish reporter presented his media member’s pass and voiced his resistance after they threatened to break the crew’s camera.

It was a strange scene in real time.

Private security guards in Qatar forced a Danish reporter off the air as he reported live from the World Cup

“You invited the whole world to come here, why can’t we film? It’s a public place,” Tantholdt said. “You can break the camera, you want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?”

Tantholdt’s network added that the crew was in an admissible region within the Katara Cultural Village.

“The team was bluntly told that if they didn’t stop filming, their cameras would be destroyed,” TV2’s response noted. “This is despite the fact that TV2’s team has acquired the correct accreditations and reported from a public place.”

Qatar’s World Cup Bid Draws Concerns

Tantholdt later tweeted that the Qatar International Media Office and Qatar Supreme Committee apologized for the interruption and hostility.

We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee.

This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/NSJj50kLql — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 15, 2022

The Committee followed up with a statement, apologizing for the interrupted segment for the aggressive security members.

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity,” the statement read. They added that media members ought to abide by certain regions’ no-filming policies.

“Tournament organizers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.”

Several FIFA members feared the limitations posed by giving Qatar a World Cup.

Doha is the capital of Qatar and one of the metropolitan areas hosting World Cup games. The city hosts six of the eight stadiums used in the slate.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on Sun, Nov. 20 when Qatar and Ecuador face off in the Group A block.