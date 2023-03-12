World Baseball Classic: Venezuela Fans Lose Their Minds For Go-Ahead Two-Run Single Against The Dominican Republic

Videos by OutKick

If you’re looking for a killer atmosphere, maybe check out the World Baseball Classic because it looks wild.

Case in point: this moment between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Dodgers outfielder David Peralta was at the plate for Venezuela with the bases loaded. He turned on the 1-2 offering from Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara and drove in a pair of runs.

Now, what would your guess have been if you didn’t happen to see what inning this happened in? Watching it the first time I assumed it was a walk-off single in the bottom of the 9th, maybe even extras innings. I definitely wouldn’t have guessed that it was a two-run single in the bottom of the 4th.

They’re going wild at the World Baseball Classic. If you don’t think that seems like an electrifying atmosphere in which to catch a ball game and drink a couple of $16 Bud Lights, then we are very different people,

In fact, I didn’t even recognize Miami’s LoanDepot Park without giant swaths of empty seats.

The home of the Miami Marlins is currently playing host to Pool D but will also host games in later rounds. Again if this is what the crowds at the World Baseball Classic are bringing in pool play, I can only imagine how nuts it’s going to get.

Venezuelan fans had more to cheer about as they added to their lead. They were up 4-1 through seven innings.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, the United States started its World Baseball Classic title defense with a game against Great Britain.

The WBC championship game will take place in Miami on March 21.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle