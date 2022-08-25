Ken Griffey Jr. Will Be Hitting Coach For Team USA At WBC

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. will be joining Team USA as a hitting coach for the World Baseball Classic next year.

The old saying is “those who can’t, teach” — or in this case coach — but Team USA has themselves a hitting coach who knows what he’s talking about.

In 22 MLB seasons, Griffey racked up 2,781 hits and 630 home runs. Griffey also brings some WBC experience to the table, as he was a member of Team USA in the inaugural WBC back in 2006.

Griffey is joining an all-star coaching lineup that includes manager Mark DeRosa and pitching coach Andy Pettitte.

This won’t be Griffey’s first experience with the World Baseball Classic. He was part of Team USA’s lineup in 2006. The United States was eliminated in the second round of the tournament that year. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

A laundry list of baseball’s biggest stars will be under Griffey’s tutelage when the World Baseball Classic gets underway. Already named to the team are captain Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Cedric Mullins, Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso, Trevor Story, Nolan Arenado, and J.T. Realmuto.

The World Baseball Classic returns next March after a six-year hiatus thanks to COVID. Team USA enters the tournament as the reigning champions, having taken the 2017 tournament by defeating Puerto Rico 8-0.

