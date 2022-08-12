Ken Griffey Sr. Drops Toss From Ken Griffey Jr. After Incredible ‘Field of Dreams’ Intro

A special cameo by MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and father, Ken Griffey, kicked off this year’s Field of Dreams-inspired matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs.

The scene was scripted to a tee and audiences were feeling a tug on their heartstrings as Jr. asked his dad for a game of catch — until the elder Griffey was unable to reel in the catch.

WATCH:

"Hey dad, you want to have a catch?"



The Griffeys are making us tear up. #MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/FPXuppj11x — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2022

Ken Griffey, Sr. shared the field with Jr. in 1990 and 1991 and to this day, the team-up represents an endearing father-son moment rarely seen in sports.

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 11: Former baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. takes the field before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Field of Dreams on August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 11: Former baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. (L) and his father Ken Griffey Sr. take the field before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Field of Dreams on August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 11: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs takes the field before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Field of Dreams on August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Making a grand return to throwback baseball was the Field of Dreams game, which proved to be a hit with last year’s themed matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. Chicago won, 9-8, in MLB’s most-watched game in 16 years.

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 11: Former baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. takes the field before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Field of Dreams on August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MLB and the movie-themed event will be on hiatus in 2023 and are expected to return to TVs in 2024.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela