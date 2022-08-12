Ken Griffey Sr. Drops Toss From Ken Griffey Jr. After Incredible ‘Field of Dreams’ Intro

A special cameo by MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and father, Ken Griffey, kicked off this year’s Field of Dreams-inspired matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs.
The scene was scripted to a tee and audiences were feeling a tug on their heartstrings as Jr. asked his dad for a game of catch — until the elder Griffey was unable to reel in the catch.
WATCH:
Ken Griffey, Sr. shared the field with Jr. in 1990 and 1991 and to this day, the team-up represents an endearing father-son moment rarely seen in sports.
Making a grand return to throwback baseball was the Field of Dreams game, which proved to be a hit with last year’s themed matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. Chicago won, 9-8, in MLB’s most-watched game in 16 years.
MLB and the movie-themed event will be on hiatus in 2023 and are expected to return to TVs in 2024.
