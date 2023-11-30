Woman Leaves Low Pay & Long Shifts At KFC Behind To Make $1,000 A Day Off Of Her Modeling Content

Videos by OutKick

Xxlayna Marie had dreams of fame and fortune long before she entered the world of content. She was working long hours as a teenager picking up shifts at KFC and operating a forklift in a warehouse.

Her 16-hour days would often start at 8 am and end at midnight all for $11 an hour. The now 23-year-old is never going back to working in fast-food.

Xxlayna Marie attends the 2023 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Marie has put those long hours for little pay behind her, but it wasn’t easy. She told NudePR, “Dreaming of better days got me through the long hours and grueling work. Then one day I decided to stop hoping for a change and took action instead to build a better life.”

Her rough teenage years of hard work was accompanied by hard partying that led her to be forced to grow up fast after she was kicked out of her house by her mom.

After leaving KFC behind, Xxlayna took the forklift driver job at a distribution center where she was taking home $2,000 a month. When she lost that job and hit unemployment she decided to start making content and selling it online to strangers.

“I thought it would be fun to maybe make some money and to feel sexy,” she said. “I had always taken boudoir shots of myself in sexy underwear and shared them online, so I didn’t see the harm in taking things a step further.”

Xxlayna Marie Is A True Content Success Story

It didn’t take long for her OnlyFans content to blow up. Xxlayna says her following started with locals from her small town. When the money started rolling in, she started taking her new job seriously.

All of her dreams were starting to fall into place. She said, “I started a promotional strategy on social media and soon opportunities to earn more were falling into my lap. Several modeling and adult work agencies approached me and I went for it.”

She continued, “The money on offer was blowing my mind. All I could think of was how the dream life I’d always fantasized about was becoming a reality.”

2023 Adult Video News Awards trophy girl Xxlayna Marie poses at the Jules Jordan Video booth in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

That’s when Xxlayna finally made the decision to get sober. In November of 2020, she entered rehab so that she could take her career as a content creator to another level, which she has done.

She now calls Las Vegas home, is an award nominee, and is making as much as $1,000 a day. She added, “We used to struggle and stress so hard and my success has given us all some peace. That is the dream life I was seeing when I was sat at the bus stop or counting stock at KFC.”

“If I can do it, anyone can.”

Another American success story built off of the love of content and the power of the internet. These are the kinds of content creators you can really get behind.

She knows struggle, she knows know how to overcome that struggle, and she knows success and what it takes to keep that success from fading.