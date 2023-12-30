Woman Who Loves Candy Is Suing Reese’s for $5 Million Because They Don’t Look Like They Do On Packaging

Videos by OutKick

This woman really loves her chocolate peanut butter and wants Reese’s to put their money where her mouth is.

Cynthia Kelly of Tampa, Florida, (shocking she’s from Florida…) is suing the chocolate company for $5 million because she believes that the chocolate candies don’t match what appears on the packaging.

2024 can’t come soon enough.

A woman claims Reese’s is lying to customers by not matching the real life candy with the packaging photos. (Lawsuit Exhibit Photos – Florida Middle District Court)

REESE’S DON’T MATCH THE WRAPPER

One of the issues that Kelly has is that the pumpkin-shaped chocolates don’t actually come with eyes and noses like the front of the packaging shows. She’s also mad that the Reese’s candy that’s supposed to represent football during the fall season is shaped like an egg.

Great.

“This is a class action against Hershey for falsely representing several Reese’s Peanut Butter products as containing explicitly carved-out artistic designs when there are no such carvings in the actual products,” the lawsuit reads.

It’s unclear if the fact that it’s usually a 100+ degrees in Florida had anything to do with the Reese’s candy faces perhaps being melted off.

YOU GET A LAWSUIT, AND YOU GET A LAWSUIT!

Because everyone has to be upset about something these days, it’s apparently become a growing trend to sue food manufacturers and companies. This past summer one man sued Taco Bell over their Mexican Pizza not being identical to the one that is shown on the menu, while some guy who REALLY likes Texas is suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce because it’s not actually made in Texas. Tough day for ol’ Petey I’m sure.

Come to think of it, one time I bought a Hamburger Helper from the grocery store but was unaware that it didn’t have any meat in it and it sure as heck didn’t look like the photo… and I could use a spare $5 milly.

Will report back!