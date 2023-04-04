Woman Turns An Attempted Carjacking Into A Demolition Derby After Trying To Steal A Car With ‘The Club’ On It

Videos by OutKick

Complete chaos hit a grocery store parking lot after a woman attempted to steal a car equipped with “The Club” anti-theft device. The carjacker didn’t let the fact that she couldn’t turn the steering wheel keep her from trying to make a getaway.

She hits an insane amount of cars in the parking lot. Every time you think she’s going to put her hands up and call it a day she gives it another shot.

Carjacking gone wrong turns into a demolition derby (Image Credit: Twitter)

The unnamed 27-year-old woman stole an elderly woman’s purse before attempting to steal the car too. While pulling the purse out of the elderly woman’s hand she pulled the elderly woman out of the car.

She hopped in the car and immediately slammed it into the wall of the grocery store. That was just the beginning of what was to come. She then attempted to drive away by throwing the car in reverse.

The driver’s door was almost ripped off in the process as it was wide open and hit the parked car next to it. She backed into a car in the process and had a whole lot more demolition derby in her.

Somehow nobody on the scene was seriously injured. The woman eventually decides that she’s not going to be able to flee the scene in the car and tries to do so on her feet.

As Far As Attempted Carjackings Go This Could Have Turned Out A Lot Worse

Much like her attempt in the car, her attempt to flee on foot was a complete disaster. A few bystanders caught her feet from the car and held her down until police arrived.

Joselyn Palmer, a witness to the chaos described the scene this way, “Kind of like a ping pong ball off the other cars.”

Police say the failed carjacker hit around eight other cars during her attempt to drive off into the sunset. The elderly woman who had her car destroyed was shaken up but uninjured.

This wild scene all went down in Agoura Hills, California. So we can assume the woman will receive a slap on the wrist and an “A” for effort for her crimes.