Teenagers Forced To Leave Car During An Attempted Carjacking Because They Don’t Know How To Drive A Stick Shift

Two teenaged wannabe carjackers were forced to flee on foot after they discovered that they didn’t know how to drive the car they were attempting to steal. The car had a manual transmission.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old executed their near perfect carjacking at a Maryland gas station. They waited for the owner of the vehicle to fill it up with gas, smart, then put their plan into motion. As the man was getting in his car to drive away they moved in.

Two teenagers forced to flee attempted carjacking on foot (Image Credit: FOX 26)

They prevent the man from closing his door, then grab him and pull him out while demanding the keys. This is where things start to fall apart for the duo. They hop in the car and then nothing.

The gas station’s surveillance video shows the car sitting in the same spot it was when the two teenagers got it. You would expect them to speed off having just scored a vehicle with a full tank of gas.

Unfortunately, for them anyway, they didn’t know how to drive a stick shift. Realizing they couldn’t just sit in the car they had just attempted to steal the two get out, tails between their legs, and run off.

They didn’t make it far on foot. Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department spotted them shortly after their failed carjacking and they were arrested.

Most Carjacking Teenagers Can’t Drive A Stick

According to the police, the two have been charged as adults. They’re facing one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking.

Going with the stick was a smart move by this guy. You know there were some family and friends who didn’t understand why he would be driving a stick in the year 2023.

The don’t get the full control it affords the driver over the gears and the shifting. It just doesn’t add up for them.

Maybe the fact that it limits the carjacking pool is a concept they can understand and respect. Kids, and young carjackers, aren’t learning how to drive a stick shift these days.

Sure he came close to having his car stolen, but at the end of the day it stayed right where he parked it. Take that manual transmission haters.