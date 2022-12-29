Tennessee Mom Took Her 5-Year-Old With Her During Armed Carjackings, Used The Child As A Human Shield

A Tennessee mom took the saying “you gotta teach them young” to heart. She decided to show her 5-year-old how to pull off several armed carjackings in a single night. The child’s crash course included a carjacking that resulted in the victim being shot and the child being used as a human shield.

According to police, 24-year-old Bethany Wilson committed three carjackings over several hours last Thursday night. Her child was along for the ride as she shot one of the carjacking victims and crashed one of the stolen vehicles. She was arrested later that night.

Bethany Wilson allegedly took her child with her during multiple carjackings (Image Credit: Clarksville Police Department)

Wilson’s alleged crime spree started around 4:42 p.m. on Thursday when she stole a Nissan Juke from a 51-year-old woman pumping gas. She pointed a gun at the woman before hopping in the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to another carjacking approximately thirty minutes later. Wilson is accused of shooting the owner of a Mercedes-Benz, who said a white female took his car after firing a shot at him and using her 5-year-old child to shield herself.

Police were able to recover the Nissan Juke and Mercedes-Benz. But those weren’t the only two vehicles stolen by Wilson. According to police, she had also stolen and crashed a Ford F-150.

This Tennessee Mom Is Going For Mom Of The Year

Police received information that Wilson was staying at a Days Inn nearby. Just before 11 p.m. she was arrested without incident.

Wilson’s child was in the hotel room at the time of the arrest and was, according to police, unharmed. She is facing two counts of aggravated robbery. There could be other charges after a full investigation of the carjackings is concluded.

Talk about waiting until the last minute to throw your name into the hat for the mother of the year award. She’s likely up against some stiff competition given the year in crime that was 2022. Although, taking your kid carjacking a couple of days before Christmas is a solid attempt at taking the top spot.