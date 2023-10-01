Woman Suing Disney World For More Than $50k Claiming That She Suffered ‘Gynecologic Injuries’ From A Wedgie She Received On A Waterslide

Videos by OutKick

A woman’s trip to Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate her 30th birthday turned into a trip to the hospital after she suffered multiple injuries from a wedgie on a waterslide. The woman is now suing for more than $50,000 in damages.

Emma McGuinness filed her lawsuit on Wednesday. In the lawsuit, she says an October 2019 ride down the “Humunga Kowabunga” waterslide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon in a one-piece swimsuit gave her a wedgie so severe that suffered “gynecologic injuries” along with other internal injuries.

Woman suing Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“As Ms. McGuinness neared the end of The Slide, her body lifted up, she became airborne, and she was slammed downward against The Slide – which increased the likelihood of her legs becoming uncrossed or otherwise exposing herself to injury in using The Slide,” the complaint says.

“The impact of The Slide and her impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms. McGuinness’ clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her. She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

She was then taken to the hospital by ambulance before being moved to a different hospital “for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist.”

In addition to the severe vaginal lacerations, the lawsuit says that McGuiness also suffered a full thickness laceration that caused her bowel to protrude through her abdominal wall and damage to her internal organs.

A Hospital Visit Is One Way To Ruin A Trip To Disney World

I don’t know about you, but that sounds terrifying. I know it’s a roll of the dice heading out to a waterpark and flying down slides. You never know what could go wrong. The possibility of a wedgie on a waterslide is very real.

It makes sense that laying on your back and going down a slide might lead to fabric being wedged in places it shouldn’t be. But if you told me before this that you could get a wedgie so severe that you had to be taken to the hospital, I would’ve looked at you like you had two heads.

No chance. How would that even work? Well you get airborne while heading down the slide then have your ankles come uncrossed – it turns out the whole crossing the ankles thing is pretty important – then slam back down on the slide and you’re in big trouble.

I don’t know how it’s all going to workout legally for McGuinness, but she should probably receive more than a discount or a free meal plan for her troubles.