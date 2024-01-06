Woman Smashes A Glass On A Man’s Head During Wild New Year’s Eve Bar Brawl

Videos by OutKick

Sure, you could stay at home and have a nice quiet evening on New Year’s Eve. Or even venture out for a nice dinner and some drinks before watching the ball drop to welcome a New Year. But where’s the fun in that?

Another option is going out to a crowded bar and having a few drinks before exchanging words and then punches with strangers. Don’t worry, if throwing punches isn’t your thing, you can always get in on the action by picking up a glass then smashing it on someone’s head.

Woman smashes a glass on a man’s head during a wild bar brawl (Image Credit: VideosIrish/X)

That’s the exact scene that played out on New Year’s Eve in a bar in Staffordshire, England. Nobody in the bar, except maybe the person videoing the action, was safe.

Men, women, tables and chairs, and even the bar’s Christmas tree were in on the wild bar brawl. Formal wear wasn’t a disqualifier from being involved either. A couple of the ladies who stepped into the middle of the chaos were wearing dresses.

This includes the lovely lady who decided to pickup a glass from one of the tables and smash it on the head of one of the men wishing each other a happy New Year on the bar’s floor.

The glass to the head really caused some fireworks inside of the venue. A witness to the brawl saw the woman throw the glass and started swinging. Halfway through throwing punches, that the woman appeared to duck, he seems to realize he’s trying to punch a woman.

He then turns his attention towards a man that was standing next to her throughout the brawl. This guy gets the worst of it.

A Bar Brawl Is One Way To Ring In The New Year

He eats several punches before another man decides to jump in. The other man tackles the guy into the Christmas tree – an obvious party foul – then tees off.

When the clip ends there are women screaming and men bleeding from the unsanctioned melee.

According to the Staffordshire Police, they’re still working to figure out who was involved.

“We were called to the Green Star pub on Esperanto Way, Smallthorne, Stoke-on-Trent, at 10:15 p.m. on 31 December to reports of a large fight,” the police told The Sun. “Officers attended are carrying out enquiries to identify those involved.”

Now that’s how you leave one year behind while stepping into a new one. Granted, it’s not the way that most people do it.