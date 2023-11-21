Marines Get In Massive Brawl Outside Of Texas Bar: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

A group in Texas learned the hard way that messing with Marines is a very foolish idea.

Marines are known for being rough around the edges, doing more with less and being the kind of guys you want in your corner when all hell breaks loose.

It’s by far and away the most unpolished branch of the military, but that’s not a bad thing. The Marine Corps leans into its reputation of being tougher than everyone else. That leads to recruiting a different kind of person. The kind of person who isn’t afraid to fight.

That’s the group that introduced itself to some random guys in Austin, Texas.

A group of Marines were filmed in a massive fight in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Marines brawl in Austin, Texas.

A group of uniformed Marines were on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas – the location of many bars – when all hell broke loose, according to the New York Post.

In the video, the group of Marines can be seen exchanging tense words with some men after one of them had their phones snatched.

Eventually, one of the guys decided throwing a punch was a good idea, and it was off to the races from there. You can watch the video below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

NEW: Group of Marines get into a fight with a group of men outside the Voodoo Room nightclub in Austin, Texas.



Don't mess with the Marines.



The incident started when an angry woman snagged a phone and threw it into the street. (She was later smacked on accident by one of the… pic.twitter.com/Fr9VD8lHjw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 19, 2023

Fighting Marine Corps members if a very foolish decision.

I can’t even fathom what would go through someone’s mind to try to fight a bunch of uniformed Marines. It makes absolutely no sense, and that’s the lesson that was dished out above.

Not only did those random guys not have a chance, they appeared to be greatly outnumbered. They tried to fight a superior force, and learned real fast why that’s never a good idea.

I’ve done a lot of dumb things in life. We all have, but I’ve certainly never done anything as dumb as trying to fight a bunch of Marines. They’re called Devil Dogs for a reason, and it’s not because Marines are known for being soft and forgiving.

The Corps is a hammer designed to smash problems into a million pieces if necessary. Not the kind of people you want to be trading punches with.

The United States Marines aren’t people you want to mess with me. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Are you a veteran or served in the Marines? Let me know and give me your thoughts on the fight video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.