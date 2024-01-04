Woman Says Her Ex-Husband Asked Her To Be His New Girlfriend’s Surrogate Because Her Body Is ‘Too Perfect To Ruin’

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to 2024. We’re only a few days in and I can already tell this is going to be an interesting year. Who needs an advanced civilization with flying cars when we’ve got websites where you can ask complete strangers for “relationship advice?”

Not me, I prefer the completely insane admitting to things like their ex-husbands asking them to be their new girlfriend’s surrogate. That’s much better than living like The Jetsons in my book.

Computer image of flying cars making their way between buildings (Image Credit: Getty)

A 30-year-old mother did just that earlier this week. She decided to, not so much as for relationship advice, but tell the story about how her 36-year-old ex-husband asked her to be a surrogate for him and his girlfriend because the new girlfriend’s body is “too perfect to ruin.”

That seems like an insane request to make and she is puzzled as to why the father of her daughter would ask such a thing. She starts off by explaining that they have had almost no communication with one another in months, other than through a third party because of the daughter they share.

“A few months ago I made a post about my ex-husband. Since then we have had little to no communication except through a third party because we have a daughter together,” she said.

“He does absolutely nothing for her. He asked for full custody because he didn’t want to pay child support. I finally got him to agree to supervised visits and zero child support.”

Your Ex-Husband Asking You To Be His New Girlfriend’s Surrogate Is A Rough Start To The New Year

After months of not speaking, and the ex-husband not seeing his daughter, he popped back up telling them all about his “hot 18 year old girlfriend.” She explains that they have an agreement to inform each other about any new relationships for the sake of their daughter.

“But he’s always ‘accidentally’ sending me nudes of bikini pictures of her,” she continued. “Or ‘accidentally’ sending me messages meant for her.”

Then out of the blue he tells her that he wants to have a baby with his new girlfriend, but that’s not all, he wants his ex-wife to carry the baby.

She said, “But he wants me to carry their child. Why? Because her teenage body is so “hot and sexy” and that I’m “old and used.”

As if asking your ex-wife to be a surrogate for your new girlfriend isn’t crazy enough, telling her it’s because she’s “old and used” takes the cake.

Mark this guy down as the frontrunner for idiot of the year. His ex-wife is pretty close to earning herself a spot on the list too.

“I have no idea why he would even ask me. Why is he telling me about her body? Why does he want me involved in any sort of way? It’s all so weird.”

Labeling the entire situation as “so weird” is one way to put it. My guess is this is just the tip of the iceberg for weird. It’s an election year and people are going to absolutely lose their minds. This might end up as fairly tame when all is said and done this year.