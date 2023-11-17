Woman Says Her Doctor Boyfriend Made Her Get Plastic Surgery Before He Would Propose

Videos by OutKick

A 27-year-old woman is questioning whether or not she’s with the right man after he made her get plastic surgery before he would propose. Some might see this as a red flag prior to undergoing the procedure, but not this woman.

She was left in a state of confusion after going through with the surgery and receiving her engagement ring. So she did what anyone in her situation would do, she reached out for help on Reddit, where she admitted that she was contemplating calling off the wedding.

Boyfriend made his girlfriend get plastic surgery before proposing (Image Credit: Getty)

The anonymous person who posted her situation seeking relationship advice has since deleted it. Thankfully, a makeup TikToker with more than 2 million followers grabbed the details and reenacted it during one of her videos.

This confused some. They thought that the TikToker was referring to herself, but a quick look at the caption of the video which clearly states it’s a “Reddit storytime” video and a Google search was all the investigative journalism that had to be done to figure out that TikToker Sydney Purl wasn’t talking about herself.

Anyway, she does have the details and dives into the story as if she’s talking about her own situation. She says in the video, “My fiancé made me get plastic surgery before he would consider getting engaged to me. For context, I’m 27 and my fiancé is 37. He’s a doctor and makes around $500k a year.”

Not a great start, but the woman wants you to know that despite sounding like a bad guy, her fiancé is actually a good guy. And aside from not finding her attractive, they get along great.

A Man Requiring Plastic Surgery Before He Would Propose Sounds Like A Bad Guy On Paper

“I know this statement sounds really mean and I just wanna say he’s very kind”, her story continues. “He helps the poor and he does lots for charity and his parents are amazing. We do get along really well and we laugh a lot together and enjoy each other’s company.”

Oh and she likes the income that he provides. She added, “Also, I’m not gonna pretend that his money isn’t appealing. I wouldn’t say I’m a materialistic person, but my family really struggled growing up, and I would just like a nice, financially stable family for my kids.”

So what’s the problem? You love his very healthy income and he loves the new and improved you after going under the knife. Sounds like a match made in future divorce heaven.

Well it turns out that the liposuction on her legs that he required before popping the question, because “this is something that he’s really not attracted to,” wasn’t enough. He’s still not attracted to her.

“The problem is, is that I can tell he’s still not attracted to me,” she said. “He never compliments me, he never touches me, or shows me really any affection.”

I’m no relationship expert, but that seems like a problem. You know, grounds for calling things off. But she’s a grad student who is financially dependent on him and if she leaves now she’s not getting half.

It’s a tough spot. One made even tougher by the fact that he’s not into her complaining. This has left her wondering whether or not she’s making a huge mistake or being a drama queen.

@sydneypurl My fiancé wouldn’t propose to me until I got plastic surgery – Reddit storytime Using: @Freck Beauty rich bitch serum @rimmellondon lasting radiance concealer @Nudestix tan glow contour @unicorn_cosmetics bear tease blush @Huda Beauty cherry blossom powder @Iconic London triple precision brow definer @Morphe Cosmetics 18WT palette @Laura Mercier nude rose caviar stick @Tower 28 Beauty make waves mascara @LottieLondon diamond bounce highlighter @Doll Beauty boy bye lip liner @NARS Cosmetics Morocco air matte lipstick @Kissproductsuk impress cluster lashes #redditstories #makeupstorytime #softglam #makeup #grwm ♬ original sound – SYDNEY PURL ❤️

Call me hopelessly romantic, but I think these two are going to work things out. A couple that gets engaged after a plastic surgery ultimatum can conquer anything.