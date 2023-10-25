Influencer Tells Ugly Women To Save Their Money, Don’t Go To College, Get Plastic Surgery: ‘No Man Wants A Woke Woman’

Videos by OutKick

Now this is some refreshing commentary from a female influencer.

In a TikTok video that’s making the rounds again after having success over the summer, influencer Alexandra Peirce gives ugly women some advice they need to hear, according to this online media force who also goes by HRH Collection (I have no idea what that means, but it’s kinda cool to go by something that sounds like a hotel corporation).

While appearing on a podcast with host Sarah Fraser, Peirce laid out a plan for ugly women who are thinking about going to college where they’ll be indoctrinated by angry, hairy lesbians who hate white men and want their students to go into insurmountable debt so they can make a paycheck and preach about how chicks with dicks (credit: Clay Travis, OutKick founder) should be allowed to compete on women’s swimming teams.

Hit play, it’s worth your time (language alert!):

“Don’t go to college. Take that money and go get plastic surgery,” Peirce tells ugly women. “You will end up finding someone who loves you and wants to be with you. You will love yourself. Do not go to college and become a woke loser. No man wants a woke woman. No man is attracted to a f–kin’ woke ass woman.

“Go get your face fixed. Get pretty and you can get married and you’ll be f–kin’ happy. Get married. Move out of the cities. That’s the truth.”

Any lies detected here? I can’t pinpoint any.

Meanwhile, in the comment section of TikTok, the viewers seem to agree with Miss Peirce.

“As a former Wokie…she’s not wrong. Lol, my husband didn’t know I was woke when he married me, I’m not anymore,” Kathryn wrote in.

“I wish she told me this before I went to college,” wrote another woman.

As for the plastic surgery part, the women seem to agree with that as well.

“I wish I had a mom that invested in my face!” Marcy commented.

“I did admittedly debated this at 17… Boston college vs nose job…. Not sure I made the right choice!” Meli quipped.

The woke Dems will be predictably outraged over Peirce’s comments while forgetting this used to actually be a talking point within the party. In 2016, former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell told the Washington Post that Donald Trump’s past comments on women would be a problem for the then-candidate Trump because “there are probably more ugly women in America than attractive women.”

Five years after Ed’s comments, the enrollment of women in colleges was at an all-time high.

I’m telling you guys, Alexandra Peirce and Ed Rendell are onto something here.

Still think Ed and Alexandra are nuts? The numbers (from 2023) don’t lie. Look at the debt piling up for women who could’ve spent it on plastic surgery and would’ve saved themselves from turning woke.

I’m just sayin’.