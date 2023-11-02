Woman Runs On Tarmac To Stop Flight From Leaving Without Her, Ends Up Arrested

Videos by OutKick

An Australian woman was arrested after running onto an airport tarmac in an attempt to stop a plane from leaving without her.

The wild situation was all caught on camera and later posted to Facebook as fellow passengers looked on from the airplane while others saw the action unfold from the airport terminal.

This woman wanted to make this particular flight so bad that she hurdled past security, opened what was supposed to be a locked door, and started sprinting on the pavement towards the plane. She ended up just a few feet away from it before the QantasLink pilot turned off the engine and Australian police detained her.

Talk about taking the ‘Home Alone’ airport scramble to a whole new level!

“EXCUSE ME, MA’AM?”

Yes, like something straight out of a romcom, this lady actually thought that the airplane was just going to open up the doors and let her right on. How she thought she was going to be able to get through a door that’s 30 feet in the air is another story but hey, if there’s a will there’s a way … straight to a jail cell.

But hey, at least it’s better than a Congressman pulling a fire alarm to get out of his job.

WOMAN WAS JUST FEET AWAY FROM AIRPLANE

“She’s trying to yell at the pilot, she’s trying to get his attention and jump up, it was bizarre,” one onlooker told Australian 9News. “People were a bit flat-footed, they didn’t seem to know what to do… we were wondering if anyone was going to stop her?”

It’s always hilarious when these types of things happen because it shows just how dumb people can be. This lady was in such a rush to make her flight that she literally ended up getting arrested – and missing a whole lot more time dealing with that than simply just waiting for the next flight.

A true genius.