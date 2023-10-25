Liberal Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman Charged For Pulling Fire Alarm To Allegedly Stop Vote

Videos by OutKick

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) has been criminally charged for pulling a fire alarm in what is alleged to have been an attempt to stop a vote.

Yeah, you don’t need to be a civics expert to know that’s not something you’re supposed to do.

Bowman has been charged with false fire alarm and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

The incident occurred on September 30, when Bowman pulled the fire alarm on the second floor of the Cannon House Office Building. According to the arrest warrant filed by U.S. Capitol Police Supervisory Special Agent Joseph McAtee, the call about the alarm came in around 12:05 p.m.

This was conspicuous as the House of Representatives was gearing up to vote on a bipartisan funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. There had already been attempts to delay the vote including a nearly-hour-long speech from Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

This Situation Is A Lose-Lose For Bowman Who Either Tried To Stop The Vote Or Doesn’t Understand How Doors Work

Multiple eyewitnesses, plus a security camera caught Bowman pulling the alarm. However, he had an argument ready to go: that he thought the alarm opened the door.

Capitol Police interviewed Bowman who said he knew something about the fire alarm, however, he had an explanation. He claimed to be in a hurry for the vote but became flummoxed when the door that was normally open out of the office building was closed.

Doors can be tough to open, and this one must have been a doozy.

Bowman told investigators that he saw the door said “Emergency Exit Only, Push To Open.” So, he pushed on the door and pulled that big lever on the wall with the word “FIRE” on it.

As one does. At least one who is completely incapable of reading or understanding how doors operate.

Investigators confirmed that there was a sign on the door that read, “Emergency Exit Only” and one on the fire alarm that read, “FIRE. Push in Pull Down.”

Which is about as clear as it could get.

We’ll see how this plays out, but is there any positive outcome for Bowman? If he did pull the alarm to block a vote, that’s a heck of a seedy move. Even by political standards.

But then, if he was truly confused, there’s a sitting member of Congress who can’t figure out how doors work.

I don’t know about you. but I see that as a problem,

