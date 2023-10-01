Squad Democrat Pulls Fire Alarm, Claims He Didn’t Know It Was A Fire Alarm

Videos by OutKick

Rep. Jamaal Bowman took a lot of heat after he pulled the fire alarm in a congressional office building Saturday. But the New York Democrat says it’s all just a misunderstanding.

The incident happened just before the House was set to vote on a bipartisan funding bill that would avert a government shutdown. Cameras and multiple eyewitnesses saw Bowman pull the fire alarm.

The move came as Democrats were desperately employing tactics to delay the vote, including Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries making a 52-minute speech and forcing a vote on a motion to adjourn.

🚨USCP release photo evidence of Rep Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm and committing a felony



When will he be arrested and charged the same as all the J6 defendants? pic.twitter.com/23chwLLS7j — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 30, 2023

So one might think Bowman pulled the fire alarm to further delay the vote (which worked, by the way). But he dismissed that accusation as “complete BS” as it would be “a serious violation of the law.”

In fact, Bowman says the whole thing was just a silly mistake.

“Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open,” Bowman said in a statement posted on X.

“I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused.”

Statement from Congressman Jamaal Bowman. pic.twitter.com/v6qjdHNI7T — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) October 1, 2023

So either Jamaal Bowman deliberately interfered with House voting procedure or he’s too stupid to understand that a red switch with “FIRE ALARM” written across the top would, in fact, activate a fire alarm.

Neither scenario is good. Can’t wait for Joe Biden to push the nuclear button thinking it will send the ice cream truck.

Two and a half hours later, the bill ultimately passed with near-unanimous Democratic support. But Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the House Ethics Committee should look into the incident.

“This is an embarrassment,” McCarthy said.

Par for the course lately.