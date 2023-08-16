Woman Followed In Her Mom’s Footsteps By Becoming A Stripper, Now Makes Up To $10k A Night

Videos by OutKick

A woman’s decision to follow in her mom’s footsteps by joining the world of exotic dancing has been a lucrative one for her. Sebrena Verlice, 23, says she wanted to be a stripper ever since the age of 14 when her mom, Sherry, 47, a former stripper, gave her some of her old costumes.

Being somewhat of a natural she practiced pole dancing for just two days before successfully auctioning at at club three years ago. She’s now making six-figures a year while putting in 10 to 25 hours a week.

Sebrena, who moved to Florida when she turned 20, said of her career choice, “Some people grow up and want to become an astronaut – but I remember passing by clubs in the car and thinking – ‘I’m going to be a dancer!'”

She continued, “Growing up, I always perceived it as a completely acceptable and enjoyable profession, given the positive outlook my family had towards it.”

Sure she makes a six-figure income and has been able to buy a two-bedroom apartment, payoff her Volkswagen Passat, and even spend almost $20,000 on cosmetic procedures. But it’s not an easy career path.

Some nights Sebrena can walk away with as much as $10,000 and others she’ll be lucky to make $100. That doesn’t even take into account some of the odd requests from customers.

Being A Stripper Is In The Blood

“I know people see shows and movies like P-Valley and Hustlers and think this lifestyle is a quick and easy way to make money,” she explained. “The harsh reality is there are days I can go home with $10,000 – but there are days where I can go home with $100.”

“Sometimes you can’t even sell one dance – sometimes you can have people throwing hundreds of dollars at you for the bare minimum. People seem to think we get paid hourly – but the majority of us pay a hefty fee to work daily and only make money from what we sell or tips.”

Sebrena’s mom, who worked as a stripper for four years in the late 90s, was forced to quit the job following a car accident. That was two years before she born.

After recovering from her injuries her mother decided to start a family. While growing up her mom would share stories with her from her days as a stripper. Stories about the celebrities that she met and the amount of money she made.

When Sebrena first moved to Florida she worked as the manager of a clothing store. It wasn’t long before her dream of exotic dancing became a reality. She bought a pole, a pair of heels, and two outfits then practiced for two days.

She went to a club in Clearwater and asked for an audition. Despite being brand new she was given a job. She admitted that she struggled at first, but was willing to learn and put in the work.

Sebrena said, “Instead of giving up I made myself learn everything I could… fast forward three years and here we are!”

A little hard work and some inspiration from mom can go a long way.