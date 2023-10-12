Woman Fired From Marketing Job After Her Boss Found Out About Her Side Gig Making Adult Content

Videos by OutKick

Another day and another employer sending an employee packing after finding out that they make adult content on OnlyFans. This one took place in Australia just five days into content creator Annie Knight’s new marketing job.

The 26-year-old had gone home sick the day she was fired and received an email that her contract had been terminated. The reason for the termination? Her boss had found out about the OnlyFans account she had started a few years prior.

Annie started her account back in 2020, because that was hot in the streets at the beginning of the pandemic. During a recent appearance on the Australian news and current affairs show SBS Insight, she explained how it all went down.

While admitting it was a concern of hers when she started her side gig, she said, “The last thing I wanted to do was to get fired if someone found my OnlyFans.”

That did eventually happen. A few years after she started the account it cost her a marketing job. She explained, “I had just started a new job, I was on day five, and actually went home sick that day and I received an email saying ‘termination of contract.'”

Annie was initially shocked by the email then quickly realized that her concerns about her OnlyFans had come true. The email included screenshots of her OnlyFans account.

Annie Knight Is Taking Her OnlyFans To The Top

The email then listed three reasons as to why her contract had been terminated. She continued, “They said that I falsely advised that I had a side business, they said that I didn’t ask for permission from the company to run the side business, and they said that I had online pornographic images of myself and crude language, and apparently that was against company rules.”

Annie didn’t fight to keep the job, because she had already learned that she hated the job. I’m not sure what her argument to keep the job would have been, but either way she didn’t have to make it.

She hated the job, had a fairly successful side gig, and decided to focus her energy there. She’s now in the top .09% of creators according to her bio, where she says she posts daily.

That’s reportedly good enough to earn her $1,000 a day. Annie, who has been making the media rounds in Australia lately, said during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she slept with 300 men and women in one year.

Adding that she’s “down to try anything” and is willing to do “pretty much everything” for her subscribers. That’s dedication, that’s determination, that’s everything you’re looking for in a content creator.

Annie’s obviously still putting those marketing skills to good use which is a smart move when there are subscribers to be had.