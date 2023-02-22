Woman Finds Sam Brinton Wearing His Clothing From Stolen Luggage

Videos by OutKick

Samuel Brinton is a former Biden administration nuclear official. Brinton identifies as non-binary, at least most of the time. Mr. Brinton is also a luggage thief.

In December, police arrested Brinton with a charge of grand larceny in connection with the theft of a bag worth $3,670 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Police alleged the man has also previously stolen suitcases containing jewelry, clothing, and makeup.

A fashion designer believes the same.

A woman name Asyakhamsin Tanzanian lost her luggage at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in 2018. She was unable to recover her lost clothing.

Recently, Tanzanian read a story on Fox News dot com documenting Sam Brinton’s history with stealing luggage. She then looked him up, when she noticed something odd.

A photo caught her eye.

Sam Brinton has been wearing the custom-made outfits that the Tanzanian lost in 2018. He stole her luggage, too.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

I know what you are thinking: that guy was a nuclear official under Joe Biden?

Yes.

Sam Brinton is a character too good to be true. He’s a living parody of the oddities of American society.

If brands like “SNL” and “The Daily Show” still valued humor — they don’t — he’d be among the most satirized figures. Unfortunately, he’s never mentioned.

There is a lesson here, however. If you once lost luggage that contained unusual clothing, search “Sam Brinton” under the “Images” section on Google.

Perhaps you will learn where your clothing, makeup, and jewelry ended up.