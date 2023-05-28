Woman Falls While Running On A Treadmill & Has Her Leggings Pulled Down In An All-Time Gym Fail

Videos by OutKick

Heading out to the gym for a workout can be an adventure. In my opinion the whole experience from start to finish is overrated. I prefer to workout in the comfort of my own home with my own equipment.

That could just be me, but there’s no sharing of equipment or waiting for some roided out psycho to finish his never-ending supersets. That’s not even taking into account jumping in the car and driving out to the gym.

Woman falls while running on a treadmill (Image Credit: Megan Wallace/TikTok)

First you have to deal with the jerks on the road, and let’s say you make it there without incident, then there’s navigating your way through the homeless strewn about on the street out front. Depending on the location of your gym, of course.

After all of that you’ve made it to the gym and now you have to navigate the locker room. You’ve got the old guys walking around way too comfortably while you’re trying to find a locker for your stuff.

Finally you’re ready to start your workout. I don’t know about you, but by now I’m already exhausted and the the warm-up hasn’t even started.

If you’re one to push through the exhaustion and manage to actually start a workout there are any number of things that can go wrong. As this woman found out when she lost her footing while jogging a treadmill.

There’s An Easy Way To Avoid Failing At The Gym

After initially catching herself the woman tries and fails to regain her footing. Instead of coming to the realization that she wasn’t going to be able to make it back to her feet, she continues to try to get back on the treadmill.

The treadmill belt had other plans and kept her from successfully resuming her run. Then out of nowhere the belt grabs ahold of her leggings and pulls them down exposing her thong to the security camera.

It’s at this point our unlucky jogger realizes there’s nothing she can do and lets go of the treadmill. Her face bounces off of the still moving belt as she’s tossed to the floor.

Down but not out, she gets up off of the floor and pulls her leggings back up. An all-time gym failure caught on camera and shared on TikTok by someone claiming to be her aunt.

Was this worth the hassle of paying for a monthly gym membership then going through all that goes into making it into the building? I think not.

I’m sticking to the bench and free weights in my garage and the stationary bike. There won’t be any security camera footage floating around on the internet of me getting pantsed by a treadmill.