Woman Facing A Felony Charge After She Smeared Dog Poop On An Elderly Man’s Face

Talk about a crappy neighbor. A woman in Florida was arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking a bag of dog poop and smearing it in her elderly neighbor’s face.

The woman was walking her dog around the mobile home park where she lives on Sunday morning, when her neighbor made the mistake of speaking to her. She wasn’t having any of it, not this time.

Kali Robertson, 28, responded in the only logical way one can when a neighbor speaks to you. She shoved a bag of dog poop in his face. Unfortunately for her, the police didn’t agree with her response and they arrested her.

According to the arrest affidavit, she became upset with her neighbor, 76-year-old Daniel Powell, after he spoke to her while she was walking her dog. Something the man apparently does on a regular basis.

There’s no mention of what the elderly man said, so it’s pretty safe to assume his conversation with her was on the up and up. Otherwise, what he said would have been noted.

The affidavit says, Robertson “took an unsecured bag of dog feces and pushed it into the face of the victim.” This left Powell with dog poop smeared on his face.

When Robertson fled scene of the crime, she left the rest of the poop and the bag that contained it behind. This was a mistake on her part.

I’ll Take The Felony Over The Dog Poop Any Day

Police were able to use their investigative skills to match the bag left behind with the one’s she had in her possession. When presented with the evidence, she admitted to the crime.

Robertson was arrested and charged with battery on a victim 65 years or older. That’s a third degree felony and an outcome she in all probability didn’t see coming.

She posted a $2,500 bond on Monday and was released from the Pinellas County Jail. The following day she reportedly pleaded not guilty to the felony poop smearing charge.

I don’t know how you coexist in the mobile home park after this one. Both the dog poop smearer and the old guy on the receiving end of the smear are in a tough spot.

She has a felony charge and has to be looking over her shoulder constantly waiting for the senior citizen to exact his revenge. And on the other hand, he’s now known as the old guy who had dog poop smeared on his face.

There’s no living that one down. As tough as they both have it, even with the felony charge, I’d prefer to be the smearer.