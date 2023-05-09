Woman Denied Heart Transplant Because She Won’t Get The COVID Vaccine

Videos by OutKick

Vaccine-related discrimination continues, well into 2023.

A woman in Melbourne, Australia has reportedly been denied being added to an organ transplant list because she hasn’t taken the COVID vaccine.

According to the New York Post, 47-year-old Vicki Derderian has been on life support after heart failure since 2020. But her hospital, The Alfred Hospital, has decided she’s not eligible to be on the list because she hasn’t been vaccinated.

She explained, “I think it’s a form of punishment.”

According to Derderian, the hospital is essentially telling her “no jab, no heart.” Despite her having what’s described as a “legal exemption.”

Instead of backing down on their policy after public attention, the hospital is refusing to change course. Intent on denying her the transplant, Derderian says they’ll only meet with her to discuss her objections to getting vaccinated.

She’s challenging the hospital’s discriminatory policy under Australian law, with the case yet to be decided.

The hospital’s also refusing to acknowledge that there are serious adverse events and even deaths as a result of getting the COVID vaccine.

Alfred Health said in a statement that the hospital “always provides the best possible patient care that is supported by current clinical evidence and practice.”

These absurd policies are the inevitable result of endless expert misinformation during the pandemic.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 22: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

No Justification For COVID Vaccine Related Discrimination

There’s quite simply no explanation for this that’s remotely justifiable.

COVID vaccines are entirely a personal decision with no external benefits to others. Not only that, but some studies have shown a higher likelihood of testing positive after receiving more doses.

Some also showed incredibly low efficacy rates after receiving booster doses.

READ: COVID BOOSTER DOSE LESS THAN 20% EFFECTIVE ACCORDING TO NEW STUDY

Hospitals might make the case that not being vaccinated means that individual hasn’t taken enough care of their health. But they don’t deny transplants or other procedures because of obesity, smoking, drinking or other negative health choices.

Why is getting the COVID vaccine treated so differently?

The only explanation is ideological.

Hospitals and the “expert” class have viewed themselves as unassailable and infallible. Regardless of how poorly their recommendations have performed.

Any criticism or denial of their demands is viewed as unacceptable, warranting any punishment they deem fit.

It’s the unfortunate reality of widespread acceptance of vaccine discrimination throughout the pandemic.

Once politicians and authority figures realized they could convince the public that denying services to the “unvaccinated” was acceptable, they took full advantage. Leading to these unacceptable policies that have clear and direct harms.

And it’s exactly why some politicians like Ron DeSantis have worked hard to ensure this kind of inexcusable overreach never happens again.

Vaccine mandates are unsupported by science, unjustifiable in a humanitarian sense, and unacceptable in 2023. It’s a historic embarrassment for this hospital and any like it still refusing to accept reality.