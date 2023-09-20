Woman Asks How She Looks For Her Mugshot During DUI Arrest, Wants It Put On A T-Shirt

Videos by OutKick

Coming to terms with the fact that you’re about to be arrested hits everyone differently. Some start worrying about how the arrest is going to affect their future or what their family is going to think. Others want to know how they look for their mugshot.

A Texas A&M education major by the name of Allison is one of those worried about her mugshot during an arrest for an alleged DUI. She was arrested by an officer from the College Station Police Department last June after she rear-ended another vehicle in a parking deck.

The recently released bodycam footage of the arrest shows the student and teaching assistant having an unusually good time. She admits to consuming a couple of shots and a drink prior to the accident. However, she places the blame on the crash on the fact that her air conditioner is broken.

Allison says she was fixing her hair and not paying attention when she ran into the other vehicle. The bodycam footage shows the frontend damage to her vehicle. It also shows her dancing in handcuffs with her boyfriend before asking, “How do I look for my mugshot?”

She then starts posing as another friend takes out his phone and starts taking pictures. As crazy of a scene as it has already been up to this point, another friend of hers arrives.

After becoming emotional, doing some dancing, and posing for pictures she gets on the phone during the arrest. While in handcuffs, her friend who just arrived on scene calls her boss.

During that conversation she asks, “Will you put my mugshot on a t-shirt?”

Following her phone conversation she tries to explain that she just did leg day at the gym and that’s why she didn’t do as well as she should of during a balancing exercise while performing the field sobriety tests.

Allison then posed for some more pictures while in handcuffs before finally being taken to a police vehicle to be transported to jail.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that nobody’s had more fun during a DUI arrest. There might be some that are on the same level, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this during a DUI arrest.

She was hanging out with her friends, dancing and posing for pictures, she even made a phone call. I’m sure she looked great for her mugshot and I hope her wish to have a t-shirt made was granted.