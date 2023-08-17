Bob Huggins Enters Diversion Program Following DUI Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Bob Huggins is attempting to get his life straightened out following a DUI arrest.

Huggins and West Virginia separated after the famous college basketball coach was arrested in June on a DUI charge in Pittsburgh. The former Mountaineers coach initially resigned before later attempting to claim he never did. The situation turned into a bizarre battle.

While issues with the school are unfolding, Huggins appears to be putting the legal side of the situation behind him.

Bob Huggins has entered a year-long diversion program, and his one-year probation can be completed in just six months if all conditions are met, according to ESPN. That includes the completion of alcohol treatment.

Bob Huggins enters diversion program after DUI arrest. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bob Huggins is getting help.

While Huggins seems intent on battling it out with WVU over whether or not he actually resigned, he seems to have bigger issues to deal with.

Huggins’ SUV allegedly had a “flat and shredded tire” at the time of his arrest. The former WVU coach allegedly had a BAC of .210 and had empty beer cans in the vehicle at the time of his arrest, according to CBS Sports.

Bob Huggins lost his job at West Virginia following a DUI arrest. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ultimately, the DUI arrest proved to be one too many mistakes from Huggins and he’s no longer leading the Mountaineers.

The fact it happened right after he jokingly said a slur during a radio interview certainly didn’t help his case.

Will Bob Huggins ever coach again? (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Bob Huggins gets any help he might need and can fix any issues he might have with alcohol. It’s unfortunate the situation came to this, but it appears he’s taking steps in the right direction. That’s all you can ask for.