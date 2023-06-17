Bob Huggins’ Career In Serious Jeopardy; West Virginia Issues Statement After DUI Arrest

Videos by OutKick

West Virginia head basketball Coach Bob Huggins is having a rough couple of months.

Police arrested Huggins Friday night on a DUI charge. His second controversy in the past six weeks, this arrest will likely put his job in jeopardy.

According to a report from Pittsburgh Police, officers observed Huggins’ black SUV blocking traffic around 8:30 p.m. The vehicle had a “flat and shredded tire,” and the driver’s door was open.

Police directed the driver to move off the road, but Huggins had trouble maneuvering his SUV. He failed a field sobriety test.

They eventually released the tenured coach, with a preliminary hearing set for a later date.

On Saturday morning, West Virginia University released the following statement regarding Huggins’ arrest:

West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete. Joint Statement from WVU and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics

Bob Huggins faces his second controversy this offseason.

In May, the 69-year-old found himself in hot water after using a homophobic epithet during a radio appearance.

He took responsibility for the comments, but he also received a $1 million salary reduction and a suspension for the anti-gay slur.

He was essentially given a contract that is guaranteed for only one year — almost unheard of in college sports.

A head coach for nearly five decades, Huggins has led the WVU men’s basketball team for the past 16 seasons. And he played point guard for the school in the 1970s.

Friday’s arrest will put pressure on university officials, who said they were outraged by his comments and had to fight internally to keep him on for next season amid public pressure.

And a DUI might just be the nail in the coffin.